MONTANA- U.S. Senator Steve Daines is urging FEMA to immediately assess the COVID-19 situation in Montana, and is asking for additional federal assistance to help the state get through the affects of the pandemic.
"Montana is currently experiencing a regional surge of COVID-19 cases," Daines wrote in a letter to FEMA on Thursday, "Nationally, we have the third highest rate of new cases and the second highest rate of test positivity."
"Last week, an average of 84% of hospitals in Montana reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID-19 patients each day," Daines added, "As Montana is experiencing a record number of positive COVID-19 cases and our hospitals across the state are reaching capacity, I respectfully request FEMA to conduct a needs assessment and consider providing additional federal relief that will protect the health of Montanans, including those in our rural and tribal communities, and support our local and state officials who are on the front lines of this public health crisis."
Daines' full letter to FEMA Regional Administrator Lee dePalo can be found here: https://www.daines.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2020.10.15.Daines%20Letter%20to%20FEMA%20to%20Assist%20MT%20During%20COVID%20Crisis.pdf