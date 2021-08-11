  • Bradley Warren

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The United States Senate voted along party lines to pass a $3.5 trillion budget resolution over the course of Tuesday night. 

The senate was locked into what is called vote-a-rama, which is a procedure to pass legislation with different rules than a normal session vote.

Sen. Steve Daines posted the following statements on Twitter:

We are awaiting a statement from Sen. Jon Tester.

