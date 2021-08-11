WASHINGTON D.C. -- The United States Senate voted along party lines to pass a $3.5 trillion budget resolution over the course of Tuesday night.
The senate was locked into what is called vote-a-rama, which is a procedure to pass legislation with different rules than a normal session vote.
Sen. Steve Daines posted the following statements on Twitter:
Senate Democrats just voted to allow the most lethal kind of discrimination imaginable: being singled out and brutally killed because of a Down syndrome diagnosis.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) August 11, 2021
Every life is precious, no matter how small, no matter how many chromosomes they may have.
It is heartbreaking that my colleagues across the aisle just voted against protecting babies capable of feeling pain from abortion.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) August 11, 2021
Senate Democrats just voted to allow COVID+ immigrants into the United States...in the midst of the #BidenBorderCrisis.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) August 11, 2021
Meanwhile—@JoeBiden refuses to safely reopen the northern border.
We are awaiting a statement from Sen. Jon Tester.