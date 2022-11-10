Series of road incidents reported across Montana

MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning.
According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:
- A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth.
- A semi trailer slid-off is is causing reduced lanes and no passing westbound on Highway 212 1-mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 314 South-West of Busby.
- A jackknifed semi-truck is in the passing lane and blocking the driving lane on I-90 north of the Wyoming state line at mile-marker 543.
- A disabled vehicle is reducing lanes and blocking the eastbound passing lane 1.50-miles west of Fly Creek Road-Exit 478 on I-90 west of Hardin.
- A disabled vehicle is blocking the Highway 287 northbound lane 4-miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 249 south of Ennis.
- An RV is blocking the eastbound lane on I-90 2-miles west of Dry Creek-Exit 43 west of Superior.
Road conditions across the state are mostly snowy and icy.
