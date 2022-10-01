BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night.

Road closures are in place on East Bridger Rd. at the railroad tracks and the intersection of Rush Water Rd. and South River Rd. is closed.

Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday, around 15 cars derailed near the intersection of East Bridger Rd. and South River Rd.

Bridger Fire, Carbon County DES, BNSF, and multiple other agencies have responded.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.

Residents in the immediate area were given an evacuation warning.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.