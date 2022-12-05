Several crashes reported on I-90 throughout Montana

MONTANA - There are several crashes reported along I-90 throughout Montana Monday morning, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Near Missoula, one lane is blocked after a vehicle crash in the eastbound passing lane at mile-marker 97.5. The crash is located 1.25 miles south of Junction US 93 North and Montana 200 North-Exit 96.
One lane is blocked in the driving lane after a vehicle crash at mile-marker 104. The crash is located 0.50 mile east of Orange Street-Missoula-Exit 104.
Near Bozeman, there is a traffic hazard in the westbound driving lane 0.25 mile east of Junction US 191 South-Bozeman-Exit 309.
There is another traffic hazard at mile-marker 321 to 322 westbound 1.75 miles west of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 to 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324.
At mile-marker 323, there is a traffic hazard eastbound 1.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324.
West of Big Timber, there is a commercial vehicle crash in the westbound passing lane at mile-marker 365. This is located 2.25 miles east of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Big Timber-Exit 367.
Between Columbus and Park City, there is a commercial vehicle crash near the roadway blocking a westbound rest area exit at mile-marker 419. This crash is located 7 miles east of Park City.
East of Billings, there is a commercial vehicle crash in the westbound passing lane at mile-marker 482.
East of Ashland on Highway 212, there are multiple slid-off crashes in the driving lane. MDT is warning drivers the area is very dangerous, and to slow down and be careful.
Road conditions along I-90 and Highway 212 are covered in snow and ice.
