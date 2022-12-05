Several crashes reported throughout Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90.
Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state.
A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2. This is located 1.75 miles west of Lookout Pass-Exit 0.
Near Missoula, one lane is blocked in the driving lane after a vehicle crash at mile-marker 104. The crash is located 0.50 mile east of Orange Street-Missoula-Exit 104.
Near Butte, part of the westbound lane is blocked on I-90 westbound about 3.25 miles west of Homestake Pass due to a jackknifed semi-truck at mile-marker 236.
Near Billings, a two-vehicle crash is near the roadway on I-90 eastbound at mile marker-452, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452.
A commercial vehicle crash is blocking the driving lane on I-90 westbound at mile-marker 443, at Shiloh-Exit 443.
Between Crow Agency and Lodge Grass, a disabled vehicle is in the passing lane on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 523, 7.25 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 463-Lodge Grass-Exit 530.
On Highway 20 near West Yellowstone, a commercial vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lane at mile-marker 7, 2.25 miles west of Junction US 191 and 287 North-West Yellowstone.
On Highway 191 near West Yellowstone, there is a disabled vehicle in the northbound driving lane at mile-marker 8.8, 0.50 mile north of Junction US 287 North.
