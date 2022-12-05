Several crashes reported throughout Montana

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the Bitterroot Valley and less than one inch in the Missoula Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&