Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues.
Incidents:
On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140.
On I-90 westbound, a disabled vehicle is blocking the westbound driving lane near Hardin at mile-marker 489, 5 miles west of Toluca-Exit 484.
A vehicle crash is blocking the I-90 eastbound driving lane near Billings at mile-marker 447, 0.25 mile west of South Billings Boulevard-Billings-Exit 447.
One lane is blocked near Manhattan on I-90 eastbound due to a disabled vehicle--it is located at mile-marker 283, 0.25 mile west of Logan-Exit 283.
A semi-truck is stopped in the driving lane on I-90 eastbound creating a traffic hazard in the driving lane, MDT reports. The incident is located 3.75 miles west of Junction Montana 359-Cardwell-Exit 256 , mile-marker 260.
On I-15 north of Boulder, a semi-truck is stopped in the southbound passing lane is located at mile-marker 168, 3 miles north of Junction Montana 61-Boulder-Exit 164. Road conditions are severe on I-15 from Clancy to Trask.
On Highway 12 between Missoula and Lolo, there is a traffic hazard in the southbound driving lane located at mile-marker 86.5, 3 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
Road Conditions:
Road conditions are snowy throughout the state--in western Montana, road conditions have mostly scattered ice and snow, with hazardous conditions in parts of south west Montana.
Roadways are snow covered in southeast Montana near Billings and the Montana-Wyoming state Line, and the Glagow area and the Highline.
In northeast Montana with scattered ice and snow road conditions in eastern Montana near Miles City.
Closures:
Highway 191 is closed from mile-marker 23.3 to 39.6 due to severe weather conditions.
