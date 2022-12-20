MONTANA - Due to cold temperatures, several schools across Montana Wednesday are closing or holding classes remotely.
The following schools are closed Wednesday, Dec. 21:
- Drummond Public Schools
- Hardin Public Schools
- Potomac School District 11
- Shepherd Public Schools
- Somers-Lakeside District 29
The following schools will hold classes remotely Wednesday, Dec. 21:
We will update as more information becomes available.
