Severe flooding reported in Red Lodge, multiple homes destroyed

RED LODGE, MT- Flooding continues to impact the state of Montana at an alarming rate.

Aaron Martin shared that the current situation has been a humbling 24 hours.

Martin says that he was up all night building sandbag barriers for what he thought could be contained.

Early this morning he was were rushed out of the house because of rising water levels.

His house now has a river flowing directly through it and his garage has been moved 15 feet to the left and is now pinned against the house.