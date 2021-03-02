UPDATE: 12:17 PM

LINCOLN, Mont. - The shelter in place situation in Lincoln, Montana is all clear Tuesday.

The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted to Facebook Highway 200 is now open and the scene is safe and secured.

The person who was barricaded was arrested and they are being taken to Helena. They are being charged with assault of a weapon.

UPDATE: 11:29 AM

LINCOLN, Mont. - A person is barricaded west of Lincoln, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office updated.

LCSO wrote in a Facebook post urging people to not call 9-1-1 regarding the incident. Instead, they ask people call them at 406-447-8204.

LCSO wrote they have another phone line set up for this situation in particular at 406-763-6626.

Highway 200 is still closed between mile-marker 66 through 67 and LCSO asks people to remain in their homes at this time.

LINCOLN, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has asked people living near the 6300 block of Highway 200 in Lincoln, Montana to shelter in place Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, LCSO wrote there is active law enforcement operations.

People are asked to stay inside their homes and to avoid going outside until LCSO says it is safe.

"Highway 200 has been closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67 due to a known threat in the area," LCSO wrote.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.