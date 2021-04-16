UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 6:50 A.M.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told Montana Right Now the two suspects were found dead Friday morning near West Yellowstone in the Duck Creek area.
A pursuit started with a traffic violation at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Springer said the vehicle was quickly recognized from a homicide investigation in Billings.
The two suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle at the Highway 191 and Highway 287 junction.
The shelter in place started after the suspects hid in the forest, Springer said, and they were found dead with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Springer said they are still investigating if their deaths were a homicide/suicide or a double suicide.
There is still no threat to the community and surrounding areas.
UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 6:25 A.M.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told Montana Right Now the shelter in place in West Yellowstone was lifted and they have located the suspects. There is no threat to the surrounding areas and community of West Yellowstone.
Springer added they are still putting all the information together surrounding the incident.
UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 4:50 A.M.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the scene is no longer active.
UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 1:45 A.M.
An emergency alert sent out by "Ready Gallatin" said that law enforcement is searching for two homicide suspects in the vicinity of Highway 191 and 287.
People are told to shelter in place by locking their doors and staying inside.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WEST YELLOWSTONE - An emergency alert was sent out, activating a shelter in place for the West Yellowstone area and Gallatin County.
We've reached out to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department which confirmed the alert to be active at 1:30 a.m.
We're waiting for additional information from the county. Right now, you're being asked to contact West Yellowstone Police at (406) 646-7600 if you see anything suspicious.
Note: This is a developing story. We'll bring you update online and on-air on Wake Up Montana, ABC Fox and KULR-8.