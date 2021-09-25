UPDATE: SEPT. 26 AT 12:03 P.M.
The missing hunter out of Cascade County has been found and is safe Sunday, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO said in a press release there was miscommunication with his family when he was leaving the mountains.
CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Search efforts are beginning for a man who was hunting in the Ruby Mountain area and is several days past due in returning.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office was notified on Sept. 25 around 2 p.m. of the situation. The 69-year-old county resident reportedly went hunting in the with his horses.
All available Search and Rescue members and CCSO Deputies are responding to the area to begin searching.
The search area has been edited from the Monarch area to the Ruby Mountain area.