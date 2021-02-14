Shooting in Phoenix mall leaves one dead

One person is dead, another injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an Arizona mall.

Police responded to Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix around noon Sunday.

There, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a customer an mall employee got into an argument.

Both of them pulled out guns and started firing.

The customer was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person, who officers describe as a "young adult or juvenile" was shot and killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

