Shooting in Phoenix mall leaves one dead

One person is dead, another injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an Arizona mall.
Police responded to Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix around noon Sunday.
There, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
According to police, a customer an mall employee got into an argument.
Both of them pulled out guns and started firing.
The customer was shot and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A third person, who officers describe as a "young adult or juvenile" was shot and killed.
The investigation is ongoing.