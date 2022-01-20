Six months missing: Family plans vigil for Rebekah Barsotti

SUPERIOR, Mont. - This Thursday marks six months since Rebekah Barsotti went missing. She lived in Missoula before she disappeared and was last seen in Superior on July 20.
As her family continues to fight for answers, they're inviting the community to a vigil for Barsotti in Superior Thursday afternoon.
While the Mineral County Sheriff's Office continues to work the case, Barsotti's family has also hired their own investigator.
That investigator, James Terry, said he's uncovered new information after he's talked with Barsotti's husband who she was separated from, David Barsotti, as well as other people who know them both.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reported they were following up on those leads.
Terry's also asking for the 911 call and Barsotti's belongings to be released, but the Mineral County Sheriff's Office said they can't do that because the case is still open.
Sheriff Toth shared deputies continue to follow up on all credible leads, but there hasn't been progress. The state's Division of Criminal Investigation will also be reviewing the case and providing guidance.
"For us, six months is a long time to not have any answers," Angela Mastrovito, Barsotti's mom, said. We're looking for answers, we're looking for closure, we're looking for the truth."
The public is invited to the Mineral County courthouse from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 20 for a silent vigil to renew awareness for Barsotti.
Moving forward, Barsotti's family is working to get a billboard made to keep awareness up as they continue to search for Barsotti.
If you have any information about Barsotti, contact the private investigator, James Terry, at 813-993-2242 or Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555.
