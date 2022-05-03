The following is a Facebook post from Hot Springs Public Schools:

As of this hour today (Tuesday, 5/3/2022), the threat found on social media in the late evening of 5/2/2022 has been eliminated, and safety concerns at the school no longer exist. As planned, school will remain closed for the remainder of the day. All activities remain cancelled for Tuesday, 5/3/2022. No students should report to school. Classes will resume at 8:00 am tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 5/4/2022. The Spring Concert scheduled for today will be rescheduled for tomorrow, 5/4/2022, 6:00 pm.

HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Late in the evening Monday, 5/2/2022, a possible threat to our school was found on social media. The Sander's County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are currently investigating the legitimacy of this possible threat. In an abundance of caution, school will be closed Tuesday, 5/3/2022, and will remain closed until the threat is mitigated. All activities are cancelled for Tuesday, 5/3/2022. No students should report to school. No employees should report to work. There will be no after school activities. There will be an update when the status has changed.