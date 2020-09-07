Some people forced to evacuate because of the Bridger Foothills Fire are being allowed to return home.
According to a Facebook post, the Gallatin County Sheriff's office says the changes include:
- The Kelly Canyon road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Bridger Canyon Road. Kelly Canyon and Moffit Gulch residents may return home permanently unless otherwise notified.
- The Jackson Creak road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Jackson Creek Road and Laughing Horse Lane. Residents between those two intersections may return home permanently unless otherwise notified.
Bridger Canyon Road remains closed from Jackson Creek Road to Brackett Creek Road.
The Sheriff's Office and Forest Service are working to get people back home as soon as it is safe.