HELENA, Mont. - Following flooding in the area, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) at Gardiner High School in Park County will permanently close at 6:00 pm on Friday, July 29.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at Absarokee Elementary School Gymnasium in Stillwater County will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Other DRCs are still open in designated areas to help with applications and recovery information.

You can find your closest center on the FEMA website here, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Those applying for assistance do not need to go to a center, and homeowners and renters in Carbon, Park, Stillwater, and Yellowstone counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, you are asked to give FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA says disaster survivors have until August 29 to apply for assistance.