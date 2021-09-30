FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Fall open burning season runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 and though a burn permit is not required, you must still comply with air quality regulations.
Before burning daily, you must contact the Ventilation Hotline at 406-751-8144 or check the webpage flatheadhealth.org.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, the hotline is updated daily by 5 p.m. for the following weekday and will by updated every Friday by 5 p.m. for the weekend.
With persistent drought conditions, firefighters suggest you take extra care while burning.
As a reminder, all manmade materials, treated materials, wood and wood-by-product trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry or demolition project is prohibited from being burned.
Leaves and grass clippings should not be burned.
Campfires are allowed, and defined as a fire set for cooking, warming, or ceremonial purposes that does not exceed four feet in diameter or height, is void of overhanging branches and is clear of all combustible materials at least one and one-half times the diameter of the fire.
The Flathead County Landfill offers a free alternative to burning for homeowners in the county.
Burning remains prohibited within the Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls city limits.