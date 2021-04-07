BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bobcat Athletic will welcome 2,500 masked and socially distanced fans to the annual Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at the Bobcat Stadium.
This is the team's annual scrimmage and the first time the coach will be on display to fans. The game marks the return of fans to the Bobcat Stadium for the first time since the Cats played in December 2019 to advance to the NCAA FCS playoffs semifinal round.
The scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. with doors open at noon. Admission is free but tickets are required and limited.
Click here for tickets.
SWX will televise the Sonny Holland Classic Presented by the Rocking R Bar statewide.