BIG SKY, Mont. - South Rock Creek Road, in the Yellowstone Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, is temporarily closing Thursday.

South Rock Creek Road is located west of Carbella and north of the Tom Miner Basin area. The closure includes the Donahue Trail #183.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a Facebook post forest personnel and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are looking for a possibly injured grizzly bear in the area.

Officials ask the public avoids the area and seeks a different area to recreate in the outdoors.