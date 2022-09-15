South Rock Creek Road in Custer Gallatin Nat'l Forest temporarily closed
Photo courtesy of the Custer Gallatin National Forest/Facebook

BIG SKY, Mont. - South Rock Creek Road, in the Yellowstone Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, is temporarily closing Thursday.

South Rock Creek Road is located west of Carbella and north of the Tom Miner Basin area. The closure includes the Donahue Trail #183.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a Facebook post forest personnel and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are looking for a possibly injured grizzly bear in the area.

Officials ask the public avoids the area and seeks a different area to recreate in the outdoors.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You