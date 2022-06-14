GALLATIN CO., Mont. - The Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund has been set up to support communities affected by the severe flooding.

A release from Gallatin County says the fund will provide support for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts.

So far, the fund has received over $350,000 in initial seed funding thanks to the generosity of Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Deborah Erdman, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, Willow Creek Ranch, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and others.

The Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park County Community Foundation worked together to create the fund to streamline support and focus it to the areas of our region that need it most at this time.

If you are looking to help people most impacted by the flooding in southwest Montana you are encouraged to donate to the fund on the Greater Gallatin United Way website here or by texting Flodd22 to 41444.

“Our community is resilient and generous. There is a strong desire to help our neighbors in need,” said Gavin Clark, Executive Director of Park County Community Foundation. “Offers of financial support were rolling in as the waters were rising and now, even more so –in the aftermath of the flooding. We are fortunate to partner with Greater Gallatin United Way to support our community in response to the flooding in the greater Yellowstone region. Those who have been impacted will need our help and this fund will allow us to help provide for them now as they clean up and rebuild their lives.”

“Our organizations are actively working with community leaders, local government, and emergency management officials to monitor and respond to the immediate and evolving needs of the region resulting from flooding,” said Danica Jamison President & CEO of Greater Gallatin United Way.“Our joint SWMT Flood Relief Fund will provide funding for critical needs for our most vulnerable residents.