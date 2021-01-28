HELENA, Mont. - Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives Wylie Galt, (R-Martinsdale) and Senate President Mark Blasdel, (R-Kalispell) issued the following statements on Governor Greg Gianforte’s 2021 State of the State Address:
“We heard Governor Gianforte deliver a bold action plan tonight which will deliver results for Montanans," Galt said. "The Montana Comeback plan addresses our immediate needs of getting the state’s economy opened up, supporting small businesses and families, and meeting healthcare demands. After 16 years of failed leadership in the Governor’s office, the House looks forward to working with Governor Gianforte to make our shared policy goals a reality. Expanded healthcare and education opportunities, fewer taxes and regulations, better jobs and greater individual liberty will drive Montana to a prosperous future.”
“Tonight, Governor Gianforte laid out his vision to lead Montana’s Comeback. After 16 long years of doing things the same old way in Helena, it’s refreshing to see this change in leadership. Governor Gianforte is committed to empowering Montanans to provide for themselves and their families, combat both the COVID-19 pandemic and the drug epidemic and protect our Montana way of life. The Senate will work closely with the governor to pass legislation that enables the Treasure State to prosper for years to come. The Last Best Place is turning the corner into a bright new future.”
