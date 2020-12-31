BOZEMAN, Mont. – The gubernatorial transition team for Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte released the roster of his staff members and their salaries Thursday.

“Gov.-elect Gianforte has brought together a well-qualified team that’s ready to hit the ground running on January fourth, work hard for Montanans across our state and help him lead Montana’s comeback,” Chris Heggem, Gianforte’s chief of staff said.

Staff information and salaries are listed below:

Kurt Alme, budget director: $130,000

Charlie Brereton, health care policy advisor: $78,000

Sonny Capece, economic development specialist: $42,000

Will Emery, research/press assistant: $40,000

Mike Freeman, natural resources policy advisor: $95,000

Travis Hall, senior advisor and director of strategic communications: $110,000

Christine Heggem, chief of staff: $128,000

Karli Hill, director of engagement: $87,000

Elizabeth Klinker, constituent services: $33,000

Rachel Meredith, counsel: $95,000

Anita Milanovich, general counsel: $120,000

Mike Milburn, senior advisor: $113,000

Glenn Oppel, policy director: $105,000

Celia Rigler, staff assistant: $27,000

Tory Scribner, scheduler: $45,000

Brett Simons, economic development specialist: $44,000

Hannah Slusser, executive assistant to the lieutenant governor and chief of staff: $40,000

Brooke Stroyke, press secretary: $66,000

Liane Taylor, boards & nominations: $80,000

Garrett Turner, director of media and content: $60,000