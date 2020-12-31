BOZEMAN, Mont. – The gubernatorial transition team for Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte released the roster of his staff members and their salaries Thursday.
“Gov.-elect Gianforte has brought together a well-qualified team that’s ready to hit the ground running on January fourth, work hard for Montanans across our state and help him lead Montana’s comeback,” Chris Heggem, Gianforte’s chief of staff said.
Staff information and salaries are listed below:
Kurt Alme, budget director: $130,000
Charlie Brereton, health care policy advisor: $78,000
Sonny Capece, economic development specialist: $42,000
Will Emery, research/press assistant: $40,000
Mike Freeman, natural resources policy advisor: $95,000
Travis Hall, senior advisor and director of strategic communications: $110,000
Christine Heggem, chief of staff: $128,000
Karli Hill, director of engagement: $87,000
Elizabeth Klinker, constituent services: $33,000
Rachel Meredith, counsel: $95,000
Anita Milanovich, general counsel: $120,000
Mike Milburn, senior advisor: $113,000
Glenn Oppel, policy director: $105,000
Celia Rigler, staff assistant: $27,000
Tory Scribner, scheduler: $45,000
Brett Simons, economic development specialist: $44,000
Hannah Slusser, executive assistant to the lieutenant governor and chief of staff: $40,000
Brooke Stroyke, press secretary: $66,000
Liane Taylor, boards & nominations: $80,000
Garrett Turner, director of media and content: $60,000