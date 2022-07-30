ROUNDUP - The Musselshell County Fire Warden/DES and the county's Fire Council have recommended Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce the possibility of man-cause wildfires.
This means a person may not ignite or set a fire within the county protection area without an official written permit or permission from the protection agency.
Those restrictions go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on July 30th.
Below is a copy of the fire restriction resolution:
