ROUNDUP - The Musselshell County Fire Warden/DES and the county's Fire Council have recommended Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce the possibility of man-cause wildfires.

This means a person may not ignite or set a fire within the county protection area without an official written permit or permission from the protection agency.

Those restrictions go into effect at 12:01 A.M. on July 30th.

Below is a copy of the fire restriction resolution: