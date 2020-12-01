BIGFORK, Mont. – We have an update after the Flathead County SWAT Team responded to the scene of a standoff in Bigfork on Tuesday.

Sheriff Brian Heino says that deputies responded to a call of a man firing a gun into a car on Alpine Drive around 3:30 p.m. But when the man locked himself inside his home, the scene turned into a standoff.

The SWAT Team and deputies were on the scene for nearly an hour, negotiating with the suspect. Just before 8 p.m., the man was taken into custody and could face charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

The sheriff says that he's pleased that the situation ended peacefully and no one was injured.

"It shows the success of the different tools and equipment we use, whether it be our negotiations and using tactical as a life-saving measure to resolve incidents in a peaceful manner," Sheriff Heino said.

The sheriff said that while there is no immediate threat to the public at this time, he asks that folks avoid the area for the next few hours as crew continue their investigation.

