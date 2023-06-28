State Democrats target Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy's Montana roots

HELENA, Mont. — Less than a day after former Navy SEAL Officer and current Bridger Aerospace CEO Tim Sheehy announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, the Montana Democratic party began targeting the challenger for allegedly being recruited to run by national Republicans, as well as taking aim at his Montana roots.
National news outlets have speculated for months that Sheehy was a prime target for the national Republican party to run for the seat and unseat Democratic Senator Jon Tester.
Sheehy's formal arrival to the race quickly sparked a division in the Montana Republican party, with Senator Steve Daines welcoming him and Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is widely expected to be considering a run for Senate, criticizing him as the "chosen candidate" of the Republican establishment who will "protect the DC cartel."
TransplantTim.com, published by Montana Democrats echoes Rosendale's attacks, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, of recruiting Sheehy. The site goes further to question Sheehy's Montana roots.
Sheehy is originally from Minnesota, however founded Bridger Aerospace in Bozeman in 2014 following his Navy service.
Sheehy plans to go after Tester, a uniquely popular Democrat in the increasingly Republican state, for having spent too much time in office, and losing touch with his Montana roots.
"Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century and he’s lost sight of our Montana values," Sheehy wrote in his campaign announcement. "Like any good politician, Jon talks one way but votes another."
Sheehy's criticisms of Tester and the response from Montana Democrats provide early insight into a campaign that is likely to draw substantial national attention, yet locally be focused in part on which candidate is the least involved in their local parties.
Early into the election cycle, Democrats appear to believe they can go head-to-head with Republicans on the issue of Montana values.
"Ultra-wealthy out-of-staters like Tim Sheehy are spending millions to make
Montana more like Jackson Hole and less like Big Sandy,” said Monica
Robinson, senior communications advisor for the Montana Democratic
Party. “Whether it’s his private peninsula on Flathead Lake or his hobnobbing
with DC lobbyists to be Mitch McConnell’s yes-man, it’s clear that Tim Sheehy
won’t bring Montana values to the U.S. Senate."
