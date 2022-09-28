State of Montana providing aid to state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian

HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is offering help to the state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday.

“Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”

Florida requested help from the state of Montana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, in particular one National Guard Advanced-Team Member and a Type 3 All-Hazard Incident Management Team.

Gov. Gianforte said in the release the state of Montana responded to both requests.

"In addition, an EMAC Advanced Team member from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services traveled to Atlanta to serve on a Regional EMAC Liaison Team and help coordinate regional response efforts," the release from the governor's office said.