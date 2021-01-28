HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte made an address at the State of the State in the Helena Capitol Thursday evening.

At the start of the address, Gianforte spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Montana and encouraged people to continue helping their neighbors.

“Our Montana resiliency has shown bright and it’s an example to other states,” Gianforte said. “And while we are resilient, the pandemic remains the biggest challenge we face today, addressing it is my top priority as your governor.”

Gianforte said they have begun improving how the pandemic is confronted by changing the state’s vaccine distribution plan to protect the most vulnerable.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday evening, 92,567 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 21,629 Montanans are fully immunized. However, until the day comes that people can safely stop wearing masks, Gianforte says he will continue to wear one and encouraged others to do so as well.

In addition to how the pandemic has affected Montana’s residents, the governor also spoke on how it affected the state’s businesses.

Gianforte announced he is directing staff to seek dismissal of litigations against the businesses in Flathead County who were sued under the previous administration claiming they did not adequately enforce the mask mandate.

As a part of the address, Gianforte also spoke about his budget proposals that include incentives to bring high-paying jobs to the Treasure State.

“As we lead the Montana comeback, we can’t just talk about these things, we must do them,” Gianforte said. “Businesses and the jobs they create are fleeing high tax, high regulation states and moving to states where the business climate is friendlier with lower taxes and less red tape. Unfortunately, Montana is not competitive today.”

According to the governor, Montana taxpayers making at least $18,500 in taxable income pay the top tax income rate, and more than half of Montana taxpayers pay the top rate of 6.9%.

“Let’s be clear and set the record straight here tonight: we don’t pay for it by cutting services. We pay for most of it by modernizing our corporate tax structure to reward businesses that create Montana jobs and make investments in Montana.”

Gianforte also urged the legislature to send him a bill that would reduce Montana’s income tax rate as the economy grows and efficiencies are found in government.

Also announced to be a part of the budget is the Entrepreneur Magnet Act which would encourage companies to establish their headquarters in Montana and create jobs in the state.

In addition to bringing jobs in from out of state, the BIG Jobs act was also proposed, which through the budget would exempt business equipment of up to $200,000.

Making Montana more competitive was something the governor continued to bring up as he announced that the budget would establish the Montana Trades Education Credit or M-TEC.

M-TEC would provide as many as 1,000 scholarships a year provided by the budget by offering businesses a 50% credit for their employees to learn a trade.

“Taken together, these measures will make Montana more competitive, but it doesn’t matter if no one knows about it,” Gianforte said. “That’s why we need to effectively promote a more competitive Montana to job creators.”

Starting teacher pay in Montana has been an issue the governor brought up in the past, Gianforte stating Thursday that the state ranks at the bottom nationally in starting teacher pay and that Montanans shouldn’t have to choose between earning more in Wyoming and teaching in Montana.

Provided in the budget would be $2.5 million in incentives for local school boards to improve pay for starting teachers through the Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act, or the TEACH Act.

Continuing on tax relief is the proposed Keep Your Home Tax Relief Act which would provide $3 million per year through the budget over the next biennium to mitigate the impact of reappraisal on lower-income Montanans, including seniors and disabled veterans.

The governor also spoke Thursday about drug use in the state, stating that about 64,000 Montanans have a substance abuse order.

During the address, it was announced that part of the marijuana tax revenue in the state along part of the tobacco tax settlement was to be going towards the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund, or HEART Fund.

The HEART Fund will provide for a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities.

An additional $23.5 million per year will provide for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities.

“This is not bigger government,” the governor said. “It’s a community grant program to help non-profits and NGOs do the work on the ground in our communities. And that’s where our focus lies, in our communities. With guidance and resources from the state to improve their response to addiction, our communities will lead this effort, because they know their local needs best.”

The budget also will provide funding for five drug treatment courts.

Gianforte announced Thursday his support for a bill to ban sanctuary cities in Montana as well.

According to the governor, the budget also provides for a new district judge in both Gallatin and Flathead counties as well as for 14 new parole and probation officers.

The legislature was also asked to send a bill to the governor’s desk to extend the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force.

Recently, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a trio of bills to extend the life of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force, after Senate Bill 4 passed in the Senate.

In addition to the MMIP Task Force, Gianforte also stated he would sign into law the Montana Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.

Towards the end of the address, the governor claimed that general fund spending in the budget is decreased by $100 million compared to the previous administration’s proposed budget and the “rainy day” fund is preserved by eliminated a $25 million transfer from the previous proposal as well.

Gianforte says the budget has an ending fund balance of over $300 million.

“But it’s not just dollars and cents. It’s about service. What kind of customer experience is state government providing to Montanans?” Gianforte said. “...From decades in the private sector, I firmly believe that leaders set the tone and culture of an organization.”

Gianforte says he is making commitments to Montana residents to be available, accessible and that he will emphasize providing exceptional customer experiences to all Montanans.

