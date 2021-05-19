MONTANA - Earlier this month, kids 12 and older became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Then, the CDC issued new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Since then, parents have been asking the following: "What about schools?"
The Montana Office of Public Instruction strongly recommends school districts across the Treasure State rescind any existing mask mandates for the upcoming school year. That's according to State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, who read part of a letter being sent to other superintendents, on Wake Up Montana Wednesday morning.
Along with that, Arntzen said districts should develop policies that make wearing face masks optional and up to each family's decision.
The full letter is expected to be sent to superintendents later this morning. When that happens, we'll attach it to this article.
On the university front, the state's public university system is no longer requiring masks to be worn on campuses, but universities are still being asked to consult with local health officials before changing policies.