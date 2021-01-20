Dillon man arrested in relation to Capitol riot investigation

DILLON, Mont. - A Dillon man is on a federal hold at the Missoula County Detention Facility in relation to entering the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, according to reporting by the Dillon Tribune.
According to the Missoula County Daily Inmate Jail Roster Henry Phillip Muntzer was booked into the jail on Jan. 20 around 8:45 p.m. on federal hold charges by the FBI.
The Dillon Tribune reported Muntzer was known for a QAnon mural on the walls of his business, Dillon Appliances Inc., with messages on the walls including the QAnon motto "Trust the Plan," the group's "Q" symbol and "Panic in DC."
Muntzer posted short videos on his Facebook page on Jan. 12, which depicted Muntzer filming the storming of the Capitol, his Twitter and Facebook pages have been suspended at last check.
Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told the Tribune that Muntzer was arrested by local officers at the request of federal law enforcement.