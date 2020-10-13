MISSOULA - Thousands of people were without power in Western Montana on Tuesday night.
From Hamilton to Missoula to Kalispell, parts of the state were dark as strong winds made their way across Montana.
Northwestern Energy reported about 1,600 customers were without power in Hamilton, another 1,900-plus in Missoula.
You can see the damage caused by the high winds, after a tree toppled over a car near 3rd Street and Garfield in Missoula.
Additionally, Flathead Electric Cooperative reported roughly 1,200 customers were without power in Kalispell as a result of damaging winds.