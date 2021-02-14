Structure fire on Bench Boulevard

The Fire Department responded to a structure fire near 833 Bench Boulevard.
When they arrived on scene they were able to account for everyone in the trailer.
There were no injuries reported.
The fire is under investigation, check back for updates.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Periodic light to moderate snow is expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. Of particular concern is the morning and evening commute periods. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
