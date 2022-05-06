HELENA, Mont. - A recent study has named Montana as the eighth best state in the U.S. for nurses.

WalletHub ranked states based on 21 key metrics, with a total of 70 available points.

Montana received a total score of 53.7, behind Arizona with a score of 54.47.

Things like the average annual salary for nurses, quality of nursing schools and nurses job growth between 2016 and 2020 were used to evaluate states.

Montana also came in second for opportunity and competition.

You can read the full study by WalletHub here.

Greg Gianforte also announced he has issued a proclamation, establishing May 6 as Nurses Day, and May 6 through May 12 as Nurses Week.