HELENA, Mont. - I reached out to Elsie Arntzen's office this morning. After several tries, I finally heard back from Brian O’Leary, who told me he would get back to me later in the day. And I finally heard back from them earlier this evening.
I did speak with Helena Superintendent, Rex Weltz, who tells me this letter was not designed to stir up drama, rather to promote change to provide the safest and most effective learning environment for Montana students, because they must remain the focus.
Now, Arntzen's response said in part, "I take your comments and concerns humbly and seriously, we must work together to adapt and effectively operate through the changes the pandemic brought us, and they will continue to make the necessary changes to the outreach and communication parts of their work. As well as continue to include more conversation with school leadership each month."
Her response also mentioned she welcomes continued dialogue to hear out each and every one of the superintendent’s and did meet with Superintendent Upham this morning in order to get started on that process.