The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On December 4th, 2022 at approximately 2107 hours deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit through the Kalispell area of a previously reported stolen vehicle and suspect in an armed robbery which previously occurred on Main Street in Kalispell. The vehicle was originally attempted to be stopped by Kalispell Police. The pursuit went through portions of Kalispell traveled on highway 93 at speeds from 75-95 MPH. Spike strips were successfully deployed by a Lake County Deputy on Highway 93 North of the Hwy 28. The vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 76 on highway 93. All parties were detained and transported to the Kalispell Police Department. Sean Edwards was arrested and held on a parole violation in reference to the incident.
The stolen vehicle is being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Robbery is being investigated by the Kalispell Police Department. I again appreciate the shared relationships between agencies that provided a safe conclusion for both officers involved and the subjects."
