LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office have identified a suspect they believe is responsible for three major wildfires after a months-long investigation into the August 2021 Boulder 2700 arson-caused fire.

Craig Allen McCrea, A 36-year-old from Rowan, is charged with three counts of arson for the Boulder 2700 and two other fires in the Polson area.

The other fires, Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill, were started in the month prior to Boulder 2700. They did not damage any structures.

The Boulder 2700 fire was as disruptive as it was destructive, prompting hundreds of families to evacuate and burning down dozens of homes and structures. The fire also caused an ongoing hazardous situation on MT Hwy 35 due to destabilizing the vegetation and causing rocks to fall to the road.

McCrea is being held in the Lake County Jail on the charges.