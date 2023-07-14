The following is a press release from Sweet Pea Festival.
BOZEMAN, MT- Despite community interest and Sweet Pea’s best efforts, we are unable to move forward with the Bite of Bozeman this summer. The Bite of Bozeman (and The Taste of Bozeman before it) is a long-standing community tradition.
Unfortunately, in recent years, we’ve been unable to raise enough commitment from local food vendors and restaurants to adequately support an event of this magnitude and provide the best experience for everyone. Vendors that did sign up to participate will receive a full refund.
Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts remains committed to reimagining The Bite of Bozeman. We will continue to conceptualize a family-friendly event that appeals to vendors and community members alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.