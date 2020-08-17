SWEETGRASS, Mont. - U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended an Indian man who illegally crossed into Montana from Alberta on Saturday.
According to the USBP, agents at the Sweetgrass station noticed a person matching the description of someone a citizen spotted illegally crossing the border from Coutts, Alberta, into Sweetgrass.
Upon questioning the man, they learned he was a citizen of India and he admitted to intentionally entering the U.S. from Canada by walking around the Sweetgrass Port of Entry to avoid detection. He was carrying several bags, but nothing was found to be dangerous in them.
The man was processed and removed from the U.S. under Title 42 U.S.C.
“This is a great example of how our agents exercise vigilance every day,” said Havre Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good. “Agents are always ready to carry out our agency’s mission and safeguard the American public.”
If you spot suspicious activity near nation borders, please report it at 1-888-700-6781 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).