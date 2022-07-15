HELENA, Mont. - Montana residents of counties affected by recent flooding were given an extension to file individual and business tax returns.

Residents of Carbon, Park, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure and Yellowstone counties now have until Oct. 17 to file tax returns.

“As we recover and rebuild together, we need to do all we can to help our neighbors focus on what matters most and get back on their feet as soon as possible,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Extending the filing deadline will help provide much-needed relief to Montanans in our impacted communities.”

Both individual and business taxpayers qualify for the filing and payment requirements.

This includes "quarterly estimated payments due June 15 and September 15, withholding taxes due between June 10, 2022 and June 27, 2022, and 2021 pass-through returns being filed on extension," the governor's release said.

Taxpayers will not be penalized and can file the 2021 PTE until Oct. 17. The deadline for individual income tax returns is automatically extended through Oct. 17.

Taxpayers must either send a letter or file Form APLS101F to the Department of Revenue saying they qualify for relief per the IRS declaration.

"Montana law permits the Department of Revenue to follow the IRS for disaster-related relief and allow similar relief for delays in reporting, filing, or paying taxes due to a federally declared disaster. For more information about the declaration, visit the IRS’s website," the governor's release said.