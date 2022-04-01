MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines and Sen Jon Tester released statements regarding President Joe Biden's announcement of tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Fund.

Sen. Daines said the following statement in a release from his office:

“President Biden has once again resorted to tapping into the nation’s oil reserve to try and cover up the ramifications of his disastrous anti-American energy policies. These desperate moves are not the solution—investing in American energy production is, and that includes oil and gas,” Daines said. “Biden needs to stop appeasing the woke green activists and get oil and gases leases going again.”

Sen. Jon Tester said the following statement in a release from his office:

“Lowering energy costs for Montanans will take an all-the-above approach, and President Biden’s decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a step in the right direction,” said Tester. “In order to combat rising prices at the pump it’s critical that we increase responsible domestic energy production now, as well as prepare for future American energy independence by investing in clean energy storage, transmission, and capacity.”