Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional 1 to 3 inches for southern Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&