MONTANA - Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester released statements in response to President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday banning Russian oil imports due to the Ukraine war.
“Great,” Daines said in a release from his office. “Now instead of looking to Iran and Venezuela for oil—work with American producers and unleash American energy production!”
"I appreciate President Biden working with our bipartisan coalition to ban imports of Russian oil and gas. This will weaken Putin's regime," Tester posted on Twitter. "Now we've got to increase domestic production and strengthen our energy independence so we can get working families some relief at the pump."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.