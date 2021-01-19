The U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area is on high alert after the riot that took place just over a week ago. Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Montana legislators are planning on attending the ceremony in person, despite changes.
Senator Jon Tester's (D-MT) office confirmed Monday night that the senator is planning on attending the inauguration in person.
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) plans on attending and said it's a long standing tradition.
“I will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony," Daines said. "It is a privilege to attend as it is a long-standing tradition, signals a peaceful transfer of power, and underscores the importance of standing united as Americans. I look forward to working with the new administration when we can find common ground and will work vigorously against their agenda on issues that I believe will harm Montana.”
Representative Matt Rosendale (R-MT) said he's also planning on attending the inauguration in person.
“I have an incredible amount of respect for these institutions. I will be attending the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, because it is important for us to do that," Rosendale said.
Right now, about 25,000 National Guard Troops are in Washington D.C. working to protect the nation's capital. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte sent about 150 National Guard soldiers from Montana to D.C.