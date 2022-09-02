Press release from Senator Jon Tester

(Big Sandy, Mont.) – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today released the following statement on the nomination of Anthony Johnstone to be a Judge for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals:

“Anthony Johnstone’s distinguished career as a lawyer and public servant make him well-qualified to serve in this critical role. He has a proven track record of standing up for our constitution and applying the law without any personal bias—a quality that is desperately needed at a time when far too many people try to politicize our courts. I’m hopeful my Senate colleagues will see that we have an exceptional candidate for this position and confirm him with strong bipartisan support.”