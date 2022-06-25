HELENA, Mont. - This Saturday, the newest Virginia-class attack submarine, the future USS Montana (SSN 794) was commissioned at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

This will be the third of the Block IV Virginia-class attack submarines to be delivered, and the second commissioned warship bearing the name according to a press release from the U.S. Navy.

The first USS Montana (ACR-13) was an armored cruiser, also built at Newport News Shipbuilding and commissioned in July 1908 and was decommissioned in 1921.

Two other vessels named after Montana never saw commissioned service.

"This boat is a true treasure of the U.S. Navy, and will play an integral part in protecting and promoting American prosperity and security abroad," said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. "I am so proud of the brave men and women who will man this submarine, and I look forward to their success on the high seas."

According to the release, Montana is the third Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, designed to carry out the core missions of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. These capabilities allow the submarine force to operate anywhere, at any time, and contribute to regional stability and the preservation of future peace.