MISSOULA, Mont. – Local non-profits have stepped up in numerous ways over the past year to help our communities through a global pandemic. One non-profit we are profiling this week is the Missoula YMCA.

The Missoula Y was one of the first local non-profits to rise to the challenge that coronavirus presented, providing services to the Missoula and Lolo communities.

Montana Right Now’s Ben Wineman has joined the non-profit, donating his time into helping make the Missoula YMCA the best that it can be. Ben grew up in the Seattle area, and attended YMCA summer camps and daycare. Ben’s wife Ashley is a Missoula native, and was part of the Missoula YMCA summer camp staff growing up in the Garden City. So for the Wineman family, this organization means a lot!

If you would like to donate to the Missoula YMCA:

Visit https://operations.daxko.com Click “Annual Support Campaign” in the campaign drop down menu Click “Ben Wineman” in the campaigner drop down menu Fill out the rest of the form

Here are some ways that the Missoula Y has assisted local families:

-$661,051 provided in direct financial assistance and program subsidy

-108,649 healthy meals and snacks provided to youth program participants

-2,600 youth athletes who participated in Y youth sports

-19,658 individuals impacted by our Missoula Family Y

-546 youth served through licensed child care programs

-19 counties served by the Y, including Missoula

The Annual Campaign goal is to raise $315,000 that will go directly to providing quality Y programs and services for the community. When you give a gift to the Y, you join a powerful movement of people dedicated to strengthening our community by nurturing the potential youth and teens, improving the nation’s health and well-being and giving back to support our neighbors.

For more information about the Missoula YMCA Annual Support Campaign, you can visit: https://www.ymcamissoula.org/donate.