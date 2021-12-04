Thousands come together to host auction for Denton

DENTON, MT- The Fergus County Sheriff's Office says 300 residents of Denton were evacuated and when they came back, things were not the same. The Famers elevator that was built over 100 years ago is now gone.
Many have said the town small in size yes, has lost its skyline.
The latest update available here.
Right now, thousands of people are stepping up to help rebuild.
The Denton Fire Relief Fund Auction has brought over 1,300 people on Facebook.
Overnight hundreds of people posted that they were willing to donate to support a small town.
According to one of the groups organizers, the auction on Monday the 6th at noon.
Over the weekend photos of items to an album. The group says they will be having a meeting Sunday to plan for the live event which will be at a later date.
Donations are still being excepted. You can follow this link for the Facebook page.
We will update this when more is available.
Other ways to help can be found here.