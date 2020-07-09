BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department reports three more COVID-19 related deaths that stem from an outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
The three deaths this week include a woman in her 70's Monday, a woman in her 80's Wednesday, and a man in his 90's on Thursday.
All three people passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care. To protect their privacy, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.
“Tragically, three more COVID-19 infected Yellowstone County residents have passed away. Families are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one and we mourn with them,” Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO John Felton said. “With the passing of these residents, we are reminded that our most vulnerable community members – elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions – are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease.
Felton thanks individuals and businesses that are washing their hands, watching their distance and wearing a mask.
"Our ability to follow these basic infection control measures can reduce serious illness, and death of the people we love, and the death of those loved by others," Felton said. "What we do now determines where we are in 3-4 weeks. We all need to recommit to taking care of each other.”
Governor Steve Bullock released the following statement on the thee deaths:
“Today’s news of three losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents to vulnerable Montanans. The Montana way has always been about taking care of our neighbors – and we must strive to continue keeping the health of our neighbors in mind. I extend my sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths, and I know that everyone in our state will be keeping them in our thoughts.”