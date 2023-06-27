Tim Sheehy announces run for U.S. Senate in Montana

BELGRADE, MT – Former Navy SEAL Officer and current CEO of Bridger Aerospace, Tim Sheehy, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Montana.
Via email Navy SEAL and C.E.O of Bridger Aerospace has said he launches campaign with the intent to retire Jon Tester.
“My life has been shaped by my service to our country and our community. My commitment to job creation here in Montana has been steadfast across multiple industries, and I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual. I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve. I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life, Sheehy said via email.
His email press release went on to explain his professional resume:
As a Navy SEAL, Tim completed hundreds of missions around the world, and was humbled to lead Americans on the field of battle in defense of our great nation. He is also a successful entrepreneur, founding multiple small businesses after leaving the military, to include Bridger Aerospace, which he started in Belgrade, MT. Tim has created over 200 Montana jobs and has been privileged to hire many veterans and Montana State graduates.
As a veteran and businessman, Tim is running for the U.S. Senate to bring a new generation of strong conservative leadership and common-sense solutions to fix our nation’s problems. Tim believes it’s the career politicians and their failure to run our government like a business and act with accountability that has dug America into this mess. Tim will stand strong against Jon Tester and the Democratic Party’s agenda of inflation, open borders, criminals over cops, drugs and violence in our communities, and a woke culture impacting our classrooms and military bases.
“Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century and he’s lost sight of our Montana values. He’s supporting Biden and Schumer’s liberal agenda 91% of the time and that has brought us record high inflation, a disastrous deficit, skyrocketing energy prices, open borders, and drag queen story time on our military bases. Like any good politician, Jon talks one way but votes another. Montanans have had enough of these career politicians who are full of empty promises and are not representing our Montana values. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rebuild America."
“I have a positive vision for the future of our country, with a strong economy, secure borders, and serious leadership in Washington. We can create a better future for our children with common sense solutions, a strong military, standing strong against China, tackling our national debt and ensuring our government officials are accountable to the American people.
“Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them. America needs conservative leaders who love our country. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our campaign is about service, duty, and country – not politics as usual.”
---
Via email: Senator Steve Daines said,
“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan. I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race."
BREAKING: Tim Sheehy has formally announce his run for Senate against Jon Tester in Montana @SheehyforMT.Sheehy is a Navy SEAL and the C.E.O of Bridger Aerospace. According to a press release from him, he's created over 200 Montana jobs.#Mtpol #Mtnews pic.twitter.com/u2x2VGQp32— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 27, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.