NEW YORK - In honor of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, EarthCam produced a time-lapse documenting the reconstruction of the One World Trade Center over a 20-year period. 

The 5-minute video begins with photographs of the twin towers before the attacks and some of the victims who died following the collapse. 

The video then shows pictures documenting the reconstruction of the One World Trade Center spanning 20 years.

Days after the attack, EarthCam CEO Brian Cury placed a webcam taking more than 13-million photos from 100 different angles of the progress over time, according to CNN.

CNN added the National September 11th Memorial and Museum received a donation of all the content gathered in the 20-year period, including the original EarthCam camera. 

