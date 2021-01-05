Tips to manage pet's separation anxiety when heading back to work

CLINTON, Mont. - In 2020, there was a huge increase in pet adoptions across the nation. Now, these pets are used to having their owners' home at all times. As vaccinations continue and the economy continues to open up, it's important to be aware of your furry friend developing separation anxiety.
According to Texas A&M University, symptoms of separation anxiety include:
- Excessive pacing and barking, especially as owners get ready to leave.
- Urinating around the house, often where scents linger like bedding or rugs.
- Destroying household items
- Extreme clinginess
There are steps owners can take to get their dog used to their absence.
To manage a dog's separation anxiety:
- Make their crate/room a positive, comfortable place with treats or food
- Vary the amount of time the dog is alone
- Reward behavior when dog is calm and quiet
- Practice while still at home to monitor behavior
Chris Williams, Head Trainer at Run Your Pack, said it's important to be proactive in your training.
"Maybe not practice isolation out of necessity, meaning let's put him in the crate when we leave to go to the store," Williams said. "Let's put him in the crate when we are in the living room and we can hear how things are going... if dogs have never been isolated from their people, don't just throw them into the deep end and hope they self soothe."